Margaret River region wineries and businesses have signed on to contribute to a huge online auction to raise funds for bushfire appeals. The members of the Margaret River Wine Association and Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association responded to a call for donations, swamping organisers with over 50 lots to be auctioned. MRWA chief executive officer Amanda Whiteland said rare wines, luxurious stays, helicopter rides, private vineyard and winery tours and sumptuous wines and meals are included in the bidding. "Although thousands of kilometers from the bushfires in the Eastern States, the Margaret River wine region, like everyone, have been really heart broken by the fire devastation and loss across Australia," she said. "Especially in the wine regions like the Adelaide Hills, where one-third of their vineyards have been lost. "The Margaret River community believes we are stronger and more powerful working together as a region to provide disaster relief for those affected by the fires. "Funds raised will be split between the Australian Red Cross Bushfire Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund and regional causes recommended by Wine Australia and the Australian Grape and Wine." Since going live on January 24, the auction has raised more than $32,000 in donations. Bidding is now open, with the auction running until February 7, 2020, please visit 32auctions.com/MargaretRiver4FireRelief

