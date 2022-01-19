news, property, dunsborough, house of the week, real estate view, buy home, for sale

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. A masterpiece of luxury coastal design approximately 2kms from town is this stunning property overlooking the waters of Geographe Bay. Designed by award-winning Yael K, built by Bluewater Building this elevated modern masterpiece must be seen to be believed. With no expense spared on either level, this substantial home features a resort-style swimming pool, two separate north facing alfresco areas and stunning ocean views. In a magnificent quiet position fronting tall gums and peppermint trees and a short stroll to the beach, this stunning abode offers three bedrooms with a flexible second lounge/fourth bedroom. One of these bedrooms has a luxe ensuite complete with shower, toilet and vanity while the other rooms are serviced by the main bathroom. Travelling upstairs via the American oak staircase you will be greeted by a well lit sleek and fully integrated kitchen featuring stone benchtops, Miele appliances and a substantial butler's pantry that includes a wine fridge, double sink with hot/cold Billi tap and an abundance of cabinetry. With an easy flow of indoor to outdoor entertaining and views over Geographe Bay from the open plan living/dining/kitchen area as well as from the interconnecting undercover alfresco the choice of where to watch the sunrise and entertain will be difficult. Completing the second floor is an office nook for those wanting to work from home as well as the lavish master bedroom suite. The floor to ceiling tiled ensuite includes a freestanding bath, shower, double vanity, toilet and a walk-in robe. Living here you will truly want for nothing. This is a luxury home built to impress and a rare opportunity to own one of Old Dunsborough's finest homes. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/a76f29b3-526a-4f8c-a6e1-4b302a7c280c.jpg/r12_282_5428_3342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg