Dunsborough area bushfire downgraded | Photos, Video
UPDATE 11.30am THURSDAY JANUARY 13:
- The alert has been downgraded to an advice level with no threat to lives or homes.
ALERT LEVEL:
A bushfire ADVICE is in place for people south of Eagle Bay Road including Eagle Bay and Eagle Bay Brewing Co to Cape Naturaliste Road, and south to Cape Naturaliste Road and Okapa Rise in parts of EAGLE BAY, NATURALISTE and DUNSBOROUGH in the CITY OF BUSSELTON.
- There is no threat to lives or homes.
- Although there is no immediate danger you need to be aware and keep up to date in case the situation changes.
- The fire started near CURTIS BAY BEACH in DUNSBOROUGH.
WHAT TO DO:
- Stay alert and monitor your surroundings.
- Watch for signs of a bushfire, especially smoke and flames.
- Close all doors and windows, and turn off evaporative air conditioners but keep water running through the system if possible.
- Read through your bushfire survival plan.
- If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation gets worse. You can make a plan by visiting My Bushfire Plan.
If driving
- Be extremely careful when driving through the area.
- Turn your headlights on and drive slowly.
- Watch for emergency services personnel and follow their directions.
COVID-19
If you are in lockdown or any form of isolation or quarantine for COVID-19, you must do whatever you need to protect your life.
If you have been personally directed to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 and have been advised to leave the area:
- Find suitable alternative premises and wear a mask. Those in the affected area are permitted to go to suitable alternative premises without putting others at risk.
- Alternative suitable premises may include a friend or relative's house, provided they have their own bedroom, preferably own bathroom, and there are not too many people in the house.
- If you cannot return to your quarantine location within one hour, telephone WA Police on 131 444 to advise them you have had to leave due to an emergency.
- Regardless of your location, continue to follow COVID-19 precautions and maintain appropriate physical distancing.
BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:
- The bushfire is stationary.
- It is contained and under control.
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency services personnel working on site.
A number of roads have been closed including:
- Meelup Beach Road
- Sheens Road
- Castle Rock Road
- Burton Road
- Eagle Bay-Meelup Road
These roads are now open:
- Endicott Loop at Cape Naturaliste Road intersection
- Cape Naturaliste Road
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
REGISTER.FIND.REUNITE:
Register with Register.Find.Reunite to let your family and loved ones know you're OK, where you are located and to enquire about a loved one's whereabouts.You can register from any computer or mobile device or in person at a temporary evacuation centre.
ANIMAL WELFARE
Owners or carers of livestock, pets and companion animals should activate their own animal welfare plan. During a bushfire take advice from Local Government Authorities to protect the lives of your animals while keeping yourself safe.
For more information on actions to take for each bushfire warning level, please see the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development website.
MORE GALLERIES
PARK CLOSURES
Please note that the following parks are closed:
- Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park. Please refer to the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions website for further information https://alerts.dbca.wa.gov.au/
- Meelup Regional Park is also closed. Please refer to City of Busselton for further information.
WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:
- Firefighters are patrolling the area, mopping up and dealing with flareups as they occur.
- 10 Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service, Volunteer Fire and Emergency Services, Bush Fire Service, Parks and Wildlife Service firefighters are attending.
- Local Government and WA Police are also in attendance.Aerial support is on standby to assist if required.
DRONES AND AERIAL SUPPORT:
Never fly a drone, model aircraft or multirotor near bushfires. Doing so poses a major safety risk to firefighting personnel in the air and on the ground, and forces aircraft to be grounded or redirected, hindering firefighting efforts.
EXTRA INFORMATION:
- The fire was reported at 08:07 PM on 10 January 2022.
- Currently there has been 225 hectares burnt.
- The cause of the fire is suspicious/deliberately lit.
- People are asked to report any suspicious behaviour to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
- The City of Busselton is managing the fire.
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.