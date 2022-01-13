Dunsborough area bushfire downgraded | Photos, Video

news, local-news,

UPDATE 11.30am THURSDAY JANUARY 13: ALERT LEVEL: A bushfire ADVICE is in place for people south of Eagle Bay Road including Eagle Bay and Eagle Bay Brewing Co to Cape Naturaliste Road, and south to Cape Naturaliste Road and Okapa Rise in parts of EAGLE BAY, NATURALISTE and DUNSBOROUGH in the CITY OF BUSSELTON. WHAT TO DO: If driving COVID-19 If you are in lockdown or any form of isolation or quarantine for COVID-19, you must do whatever you need to protect your life. If you have been personally directed to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 and have been advised to leave the area: BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR: ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS: Avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency services personnel working on site. A number of roads have been closed including: These roads are now open: Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority. REGISTER.FIND.REUNITE: Register with Register.Find.Reunite to let your family and loved ones know you're OK, where you are located and to enquire about a loved one's whereabouts.You can register from any computer or mobile device or in person at a temporary evacuation centre. ANIMAL WELFARE Owners or carers of livestock, pets and companion animals should activate their own animal welfare plan. During a bushfire take advice from Local Government Authorities to protect the lives of your animals while keeping yourself safe. For more information on actions to take for each bushfire warning level, please see the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development website. PARK CLOSURES Please note that the following parks are closed: WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING: DRONES AND AERIAL SUPPORT: Never fly a drone, model aircraft or multirotor near bushfires. Doing so poses a major safety risk to firefighting personnel in the air and on the ground, and forces aircraft to be grounded or redirected, hindering firefighting efforts. EXTRA INFORMATION: KEEP UP TO DATE: Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins. During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.

Dunsborough area bushfire downgraded | Photos, Video