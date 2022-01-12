news, local-news,

The works of more than 100 established and emerging artists will be on display on Dunsborough foreshore this March long weekend, as Sculpture by the Bay returns for its 13th year. The exhibition is free to the public thanks to an array of sponsors supporting the event. South West local resident and committee member Vicky Small said the last exhibition that wasn't affected by the COVID-19 restrictions attracted a crowd of more than 10,000 event goers. "The 2022 exhibition will be a very large show with over 100 large and small sculptures being displayed across the exhibition," she said. "It's incredible the amount of support we have received over the years." Sculpture by the Bay will run from 5-7 March 2022, with large scale works on display along the Dunsborough foreshore and Seymore Park off Dunn Bay Road, and small sculptures viewed indoors at the Christian Fletcher Gallery.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/b7a1d6f7-6dd8-4fd1-a55d-8e5758b5833f.jpeg/r12_316_4897_3076_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

More than 100 sculptures will be on display for this year's Sculpture by the Bay in Dunsborough.