A tavern which can hold up to 300 people has been proposed on a site on Duchess Street. People have until February 9 to make a submission on the project which proposes to change 63 Duchess Street from a cafe to a tavern. The proponent, Jarryd Kelly has advertised the opening hours to be 7am to 10pm from Sunday to Thursday and 7am to midnight on Friday and Saturday. The plans show for two outdoor areas which will be on a verandah at the front and back of the building. The inside will feature a large function room, bar area, kitchen and toilets. A noise impact assessment from EcoAcoustics has recommended the proponent shut all windows and doors after 10pm and all external speakers to be shut down. It also recommends on nights where music is being played at a higher level, all windows and doors to the venue need to be closed for the duration of the event. The speakers that will be installed in the front terrace of the tavern must be set no higher than one metre from the floor and music being played in the area should be limited to background only. The plans which are publicised on the City of Busselton website do not show extra parking bays for the venue which will be next door to Centrelink. Another development application that was lodged in early January was for the Vasse Village by the Bunbury Farmers Market. The project will be more than $10 million and will go to the Joint Development Assessment Panel for approval. People have until February 9 to make a submission on the proposal. It was first announced in August 2021 that the owners of the Bunbury Farmers Market had secured the site in Vasse. The application shows there will be car parking space for 198 vehicles- including trailers, a fenced dog area, nature playground as well as a cafe and retail store. "The Vasse Village by Bunbury Farmers Market development has been designed with a contemporary, down south Vasse feel combined with the successful and well-known Bunbury Farmers Market retail experience," the application states. GDH Enterprises promises to expand the Bunbury Farmers Market 'one of kind' experience to the new development. "The internal floor layout proposed is like the Bunbury flagship store and will include a circulating pathway around the interior of the market culminating at checkouts, a takeaway café component at the entry / exit, with associated service and logistics areas away from the public interface," the application states.

