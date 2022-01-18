news, local-news,

The public is invited to toast to the past, present and the future of the visual arts in the Busselton-Dunsborough region at the 2021 City of Busselton Art Award this Friday, January 21. The annual award attracts artists from all over the state as they contend for the first prize of $10,000 and a solo exhibition in ArtGeo Gallery, the $2,500 emerging artist award and $500 highly commended award. Kicking off at 5pm in at the Art Geo Gallery on Queen Street, the event will celebrate the multiple winners, with many eyes on the 2021 People's Choice Award. While other award winners were announced in December, the People's Choice award is selected by popular vote at the end of the exhibition, with a prize of $500. This year, the People's Choice award has received more than 900 votes. The celebration also marks the beginning of the transformation of the Art Geo gallery into an A Class Gallery, and the largest one in regional Western Australia. The event will pay homage to the legacy of the Busselton Arts Council, Arts Alive, and the Artgeo Gallery, which hosted 270 exhibitions, and engaged with 3000 artists over its 14-year lifetime. The public is invited to attend the celebration, which will happen alongside live music as part of the first of the Summer Breeze Sessions for 2022 in the Cultural Precinct Courtyard. The first event in the string of sundowners will feature the voices and musical talent of Matt McIntyre and Soul Baby Sour, who will bring beachy, indie energy to the free, family-friendly event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/763e70eb-964a-43b0-b3d6-9de20f402d1d.jpg/r380_434_4366_2686_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The 2021 City of Busselton Art Award will celebrate a legacy of regional art at the ArtGeo Gallery.