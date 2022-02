The Disabled Surfing Association South West had a very successful January event last Saturday at Bunker Bay.

All pictures: Mick Marlin.

A memorial service and paddle out was also held for Rita Purcell who the association lost to cancer recently.

Perfect little waves rolled through much to the delight of the stoked participants.

Quite a few young volunteers on holidays helped out and all had a fun time.

Participants came from near and far to take part in the fun.

The next event will be held on Sunday, February 20.

35 participants were joined by 34 carers and 87 volunteers for some fun at the beach.