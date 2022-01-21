news, local-news,

The annual March long-weekend Dunsborough arts festival has been postponed this year, with the risk of spreading COVID-19 too high for organisers to give the green light. Key sponsor Dianne Laurance said the decision was heart breaking, but organisers had to consider the safety of about 15,000 people who were expected to attend. The free concert and fireworks have been called off. "It's a family event and I couldn't live with myself if it became a super spreader," she said. "With the Omicron outbreak, and the kids aren't doubled-vaxxed at this stage, I just couldn't take the chance." "It's an outdoor event and there's no dancing and interactions like there would be at the concert and the fireworks," Ms Laurance said. Ms Laurance said with the extension of WA's closed borders, she hoped the festival would be able to run at another time when the safety risk was lower. "It's just a joyous event where everyone participates and gets up and dances, and just has a good time. I hope it's only a postponement, not a cancellation," she said. "I'm going to monitor it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/1a72268c-395c-410f-bbd1-ac6f39dfca5d.jpg/r0_1136_2557_2581_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Organisers have postponed this year's popular Dunsborough Arts Festival, with the risk of Omicron too high to chance. Brianna Melville