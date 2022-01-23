Artwork proposed for 77m Busselton city lane wall

news, local-news,

A 77m long wall of contemporary Aboriginal artwork has been proposed by the Building Busselton Town Team to beautify an under-appreciated lane in the centre of town. Part of the town team's efforts to activate the city centre, it is anticipated that the Busselton Street Art project will draw locals and visitors in, creating vibrancy and economic benefit to businesses. Building Busselton Town Team member Lisa Massey said that the project would create a large mural on the west wall of Woolworth's building that borders a lane in the heart of Busselton's city centre and that it would continue the series of murals started in Kent St Laneway. "It's a chance for our community to provide a place of recognition for our local Aboriginal culture and show a bit more of what Busselton has to offer to visitors," Ms Massey said. Planned project activities include capturing words and stories from the young community that is our future. There will be an artwork concept workshop for youth, particularly Aboriginal youth; public artists' talks; and a community art workshop in the lane. Renown local artist and muralist Ian Mutch said he was looking forward to working with local Aboriginal youth and collaborating with other artists on the exciting project. "This is a big wall, very high as well the length," Mr Mutch said. "While the centre strip will feature the artwork collaboration, there will be plenty of space on this wall for creativity from the general community. Residents can vote for the Busselton Street Art project in the You Choose community funding program that has just opened. The voting process is simple and expected to be "fun", as residents get to divvy up their own money pie with the projects they would like to see around Busselton. Residents have until Thursday, February 17 to vote by going online to yoursay.busselton.wa.gov.au/you-choose

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ewKecN3B2xfqFkVUeHG7R7/2a4fd129-d94f-4094-8547-e667129c81a3.jpeg/r1_119_1275_839_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Artwork proposed for 77m Busselton city lane wall