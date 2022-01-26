House of the Week: Oasis on prime beachfront

news, property, broadwater, house of the week, real estate view, buy home, for sale

This property has seen five generations of the same family through its doors, and now it's time for someone else to love this property. The entry to this timber trimmed two-story brick veneer and tile house opens into the games room with a feature bar. There is also a bedroom, bathroom and laundry located on the ground floor. Walk upstairs via the beautifully constructed polished jarrah staircase where you'll find the master bedroom with a semi-ensuite bathroom, a second bedroom plus the kitchen, dining and lounge area, which extends out to a north-facing balcony with enticing ocean glimpses through the peppermint trees that border the property. There are so many options for this character home which sits on a generous 919sqm parcel of land. With a bit of love, this house can be restored to its former glory. Otherwise, there is the opportunity to extend the current building, completely renovate or simply start from scratch and build your ideal dream home. To take advantage of the entire block the house could be extended at the rear, still leaving ample room for a pool, a large workshop to house a boat or caravan and a vegetable garden paradise. Alternatively, for those wanting to scale down, or take up a business opportunity, this block could be subdivided (subject to council approval). Build two new houses, live in one, and generate good income from the other. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, the large block size is enhanced even further by the reserve land that bounds the north and south ends of the property, giving the feeling of immense space, and laid-back relaxed living. This beautiful Broadwater block is located just four kilometres west of town.

