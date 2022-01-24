news, local-news,

Residents of Ambergate and surrounding areas will now receive improved mobile reception after Optus switched on their new tower in the Busselton suburb on Tuesday, January 18. With the summer holidays in full swing and more people travelling across the state, the new tower at Ambergate East will provide improved service to Busselton residents and visitors. Read: Boost for Indigenous employment: New program to begin in January Optus spokesman Paul O'Neill, is proud to be strengthening mobile coverage across regional Western Australia. "We're pleased to be switching on another new tower in Regional WA and continuing to strengthen connectivity across the Busselton region to allow our customers to do more of the things they love, in more places. "We know that customers want faster download speeds and reliable connectivity wherever they are, home or on the go. The tower in Ambergate will also allow our customers to access more of the Optus Living Network features and stay connected with family and friends. Read: Have your say: Beachgoers invited to share the value of their favourite beac "Not only do our new towers deliver improved 4G mobile connectivity, coverage and capacity, but they also provide competition and choice for local businesses and residents by offering a world class network at a great value," Mr O'Neill said. In the coming months, Optus will also be switching on a tower in Yallingup Siding and further strengthening Optus services in Busselton. This new tower in Ambergate will improve mobile coverage, reliability and speed for Busselton residents and businesses.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158199151/28bedeb8-4eb7-4ca8-9841-50368b72d17b.JPG/r4_149_1597_1049_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Optus Territory General Manager, Paul O'Neill, switches on new tower in Ambergate, Busselton, providing improved mobile coverage for residents