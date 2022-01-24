news, local-news,

While it may be the end of an era for ArtGeo Gallery as we know it, it's a new beginning for visual arts in the region with the progression of a purpose-built, art gallery capable of hosting national and international touring exhibitions. After 14 years, 270 exhibitions and supporting over 3000 visual artists, Friday marked the gallery's final day in its current building. Read: Emotional containment and the benefits within | Mindful Margaret River The City of Busselton has now entered into a contract with Broad Construction and will soon begin construction of its new Performing Arts and Convention Centre in the Busselton Cultural Precinct. It is anticipated that the new centre will open in 2023. The multi-functional venue will integrate the Weld Theatre and ArtGeo Gallery. Holding prime position in the centre's foyer, the gallery will include important temperature, humidity and security controls. "I am looking forward to celebrating ArtGeo Gallery's past and exciting future," Mayor Grant Henley said. Read: Nine inspiring Aussies leading the way "The new purpose-built gallery will be a significant investment in the visual arts for the whole of the South West, now and into the future. The gallery is expected to connect people locally and globally through culture and creativity. It will also attract visitors during and outside of the many other events run within the centre," To be considered to be part of the new ArtGeo Gallery Reference Group that will inform how spaces will function and programming for when the gallery opens or to get involved in other ways or receive information on future opportunities, email precinct@busselton.wa.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158199151/3164d8c1-9fa8-443f-930c-f2a685479c67.jpg/r420_0_1629_683_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

