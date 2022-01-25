You Choose on City spending

The City of Busselton is piloting a new program allowing ratepayers to allocate budget spending to community projects
A pilot program by the City of Busselton will allow the community to decide where part of the City's budget will be spent, using an online budgeting tool.
'You Choose' allows residents and ratepayers to allocate a funding pool of $100,000 to their favourite community projects.
In recent months, the community have developed their project ideas that bring people together, with 26 submissions.
Mayor Grant Henley said it's now up to the community to see which projects they want funded, as the most popular projects would be put to the council for endorsement.
"I'd encourage people to take a look at the information on each project, available on the voting page, and get involved," he said.
Information about each of the projects and voting can be done online at yoursay.busselton.wa.gov.au/you-choose
The applicable projects are:
- Busselton Street Art Project - City Lane
- Seniors Computer Lessons
- Child Cyber Safety
- Community Reading Engagement
- Ludlow Tuart Forest Heritage Walk Trail
- FireWise Demonstration Garden
- Enclosed BBQ Undercover Area
- Vasse Fathering Project
- Outdoor Classroom
- Busselton Hospice Care Lasting Words
- Busselton and Dunsborough Community Radio
- Discover Busselton
- Supporting Pets of Older Persons
- Shelterbags
- Love Living with Wildlife
- Piazza on Prince
- Let it Grow Dunsborough
- Vasse River Goldrush 2022
- Taking' it to the Streets
- Bay Life Community Café Outdoor
- Adventure Sailing
- Rescue of the SS Georgette
- Travel the Whale Highway
- Busselton Woodturners Equipment Expansion
- Sky Stories Light Show
- Waste Not Want Not
Voting opened on January 21 and closes on February 17.