You Choose on City spending

A pilot program by the City of Busselton will allow the community to decide where part of the City's budget will be spent, using an online budgeting tool. 'You Choose' allows residents and ratepayers to allocate a funding pool of $100,000 to their favourite community projects. In recent months, the community have developed their project ideas that bring people together, with 26 submissions. Related: City of Busselton council approves Broad Construction to build Performing Arts and Convention Centre Mayor Grant Henley said it's now up to the community to see which projects they want funded, as the most popular projects would be put to the council for endorsement. "I'd encourage people to take a look at the information on each project, available on the voting page, and get involved," he said. Information about each of the projects and voting can be done online at yoursay.busselton.wa.gov.au/you-choose Related: WA budget in even better shape The applicable projects are: Voting opened on January 21 and closes on February 17.

The City of Busselton is piloting a new program allowing ratepayers to allocate budget spending to community projects