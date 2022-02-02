news, property, dunsborough, house of the week, real estate view

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR This awesome four-bedroom, two-bathroom home, located in the Cape Rise has a wealth of features. Enjoy a massive 30 metres of frontage, two driveways and superb Northern aspect, all on a big, 792 sqm block. As you enter the home through roomy double doors you will notice the quality flooring, window treatments and neutral décor throughout. The huge open-plan kitchen/living area has high ceilings and a northern aspect that captures fantastic light. The dream kitchen has stone benchtops and plenty of storage for all of your appliances. Three of the bedrooms are located in a self-contained wing with the laundry and plenty of storage options. The master bedroom with ensuite is also in a separate wing to ensure privacy. There is also a dedicated study area and a separate home theatre. Leading out from the living area is the huge alfresco area located under the main roof. The massive backyard has plenty of lawn to kick the footy about and fruit trees. The separate driveway has side access through double gates, so there is plenty of room to store all of the toys such as caravans, boats and more. Perfect as a permanent, holiday or investment property, well-planned homes on big blocks in quiet locations like this do not come up often. The Margaret River wine region has a plethora of things happening each day. You can choose to whale watch in Geographe Bay, visit award-winning wineries and breweries, enjoy long lunches at stunning restaurants or catch famed surf breaks.

