Two Hawk 127 aircrafts will be seen in the sky between Busselton and Perth on February 1 and 2. The Royal Australian Air Force Base Pearce will deploy the No.79 Squadron as part of its Introductory Fighter Course at the Busselton Margaret River Airport for flight training operations. On Tuesday February between 10am-11.30am and 2pm-3pm two Hawk 127 Jet aircraft will be in Busselton airspace. On Wednesday February 2 between 9.30am-11am and 1.30pm-2.30pm four Hawk 127 will be in Busselton airspace. Formations of two Hawk 127 aircraft may be seen over the Perth to Busselton airspace as well as conducting formation take-off and landing practice at Busselton Airport over the two day period. Noise reduction and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of military flying. Information on aircraft noise and current flying activities is available at: www.defence.gov.au/aircraftnoise or by calling 1300 DEFENCE (1300 333 362). Further information about the Hawk 127 Lead-In Fighter can be found at: https://www.airforce.gov.au/technology/aircraft/aviation-training/hawk-127

Royal Australian Air Force will deploy Hawk 127 jets to Busselton for training