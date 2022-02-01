news, local-news,

Seeing the sense of achievement 'etched' onto competitors' faces is what brings volunteers Kathy and Stan Wood back to the Busselton Jetty Swim each year. The pair moved to Busselton from Perth five years ago and immediately wanted to become part of the community. "After seeing our first Jetty swim as a spectator, we were impressed by the enthusiasm of the competitors and the volunteer workers," Stan said. The pair started out shadowing an experienced volunteer and now run the Kids Swim and Beach Games events. "There is always plenty to do on the day," Kathy said. "One year I helped marshal the swimmers waiting to go into the water. "Last year I helped hand out the medals to the kids' finishers- such a treat as they are so chuffed, so proud of themselves. Their joy is infectious." Stan agreed that seeing the faces of the eight-year-old children showing off their medals to mum and dad was great. "This carries right through the swim," he said. "As the swim is a community event, families can form a team and swim together. "You don't have to be the fastest or the fittest to compete, its great seeing people achieving their own goals." The pair had a personal highlight with the event last year when their grandson Cooper officially became a volunteer with them. "He has come down to join us on previous years, helped us in many small ways, but last year he stepped up and contributed on an equal level to us," Kathy said. "We have had four great years working with an enthusiastic team of people of varies ages, not necessary swimmers, working together to offer the community the opportunity to test themselves," Stan said. "I would recommend it to everyone." People can still put their hand up to volunteer for the event on February 12 and 13. Registrations and job roles can be found at https://www.busseltonjettyswim.org.au/resources/volunteers

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/49b8a755-591b-490c-a972-094f054925f2.jpg/r7_684_13384_8242_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg