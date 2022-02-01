news, local-news,

Geographe Bay Race Week is Western Australia's premier yachting regatta and a much anticipated event among the yachting fraternity. This year Race Week from February 6-11 will feature fleets from Perth from the International Etchells and Viper 640 classes. The Etchells will be racing for the inaugural Bill Steele Cup. Once called the Opium Pipe Ashes Trophy it was raced for in teams racing in Etchells from the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club, Royal Perth Yacht Club and Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club. After the death of Class legend Bill Steele the Trophy has been renamed the 'Bill Steele Cup'. The new event must be held outside Perth and Geographe Bay was chosen as an excellent venue for the competition. Both fleets will have a starting list of state, national, international and Olympic champions and current national and state sailing squad members. Chris Pratt (Olympic Finn, Laser, Etchells), Rod Beurteaux (Olympic 470, 420, Sharpie, Viper 640) and Kai Colman (AIS national Squad) are but a few. Two different types of boats, Etchells with their extraordinarily tight racing and Vipers with spectacular offwind speeds. A feature of the racing will be the first use in Australia of robots to lay the courses for a major event. Race courses will be set just off the Busselton Jetty and close up viewing.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ewKecN3B2xfqFkVUeHG7R7/49435d95-d543-4934-bb8b-cefc2c8c7166.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Yacht fleets gear up to race for the Bill Steele Cup during Geographe Bay Race Week this February.