news, local-news,

16 Burgee Cove Geographe has been announced as the winner of the 2022 Port Geographe Canal Christmas Lights Competition. Creator Matthew O'Kane was presented the First Prize $1000 cheque for his unique display that included sparkling stars, a sail boat and Santa's ute, full of Christmas presents. The competition at Busselton's canals was held by the developers of Newport Geographe, as part of the free Christmas lights cruises which were put on to draw more visitors to the area. Related: Dunsborough's Carols in the Park brought Christmas miracle A public vote decided who the winners were, with five runners up also receiving $100 prizes. Mr O'Kane's house won by a narrow margin of 4% with the competition receiving more than 800 votes. More than 100 homes at the canals participated in the lights competition. Marketing manager Mitch Hector said the organisers hoped to establish the lights as a long-lasting tradition. "We were excited to see more homes participate with the Christmas lights display last year," he said. Read more: Festive cheer with Busselton Christmas lights cruise "We have something big planned for this year which we hope will entice even more homes to participate in the Christmas lights display."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/dc703a1d-c375-4a35-be2c-0da195ef87c3.jpg/r0_290_756_717_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Matthew O'Kane won the $1000 First Prize in the 2022 Port Geographe Canal Christmas Lights Competition.