After losing his own mother, grandfather, and then child to suicide, Jon Eddy is on a mission to make the "S" word less scary to talk about. "It's still spoken about in very hushed tones and we need to change that," Jon said. "We need to make it normal to speak about this topic as much as possible." Jon began tirelessly campaigning for suicide prevention when he lost his son in 2020, and this year he was recognised as Busselton's Community Citizen of the Year. Having also survived his own suicide attempt, Jon knows first hand how hard it is for people dealing with the loss of a loved one, and also for people struggling with suicidal thoughts. A plumber from Busselton, Jon is now also a community ambassador for Lifeline WA, the Blue Tree Project, and is on call on the Roses in the Ocean peer care connect warmline, which connects people with others who have lived experience of suicide. "We just talk to them about what they're going through," he said. "It's the most amazing feeling talking to someone and they tell you you've helped them so much for just spending half an hour having a conversation." Jon is also on the committee of a Bunbury group called Shining Hope, which provides support for people who've been impacted by suicide, and advises Stand By, a suicide 'postvention' program, which is soon moving to the South West. Jon says his work in suicide prevention is like having another full-time job, but he is humbled by the award. "I feel that I take that award for all the people that we've lost to suicide, including people in my family and my son. And also for all the people that are struggling and struggling to stay alive," he said. "I really feel like I can be a voice for these people that can't speak. So I'll take it, and I'll speak as loud as I can with it." After losing his son, Jon found out firsthand how little support there was for people impacted by suicide in Busselton, and this was something he was now working to change. "In Busselton, there's nothing, there's no support for someone once you've lost someone to suicide, you're on your own," he said. "Practical support is really needed, as well as someone to talk to about it. Someone who really gets it." "We'll go and mow someone's lawn if they need it. You'd be surprised what you can't do when you're in that situation." Read More: More investment needed in mental health community support ... Jon has spent the last year working with a multitude of organisations to bring more mental health and suicide prevention services to Busselton. Currently, he is working on setting up a safe haven for people in suicidal crisis. "I've got Busselton selected as one of five pilot sites Australia-wide to run what's called a pop-up safe haven," he said. Run by peers that have lived experience of suicide, the haven is hoped to provide an alternative to going to the emergency department at a hospital. "We just need further options to explore where people can go when they're not well," he said. Jon is also involved with the Man Walk, which is an early morning walk and talk with other men on the Busselton Jetty every Monday. He says he's seen the power that talking about his own experience can have on others. "I shared my story very early on in the Man Walk, and as a result of that, someone came forward and said they'd been thinking about ending their life, and that had helped them, me sharing my experience." "It destigamatises the subject. "Especially for guys. We're making up 75 per cent of the numbers, so we need to get guys to come forward and seek out help." The most recent data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare shows that more than 3000 people die from suicide per year in Australia, and that men are three to four times more likely to take their own life. Related: Mental health minister visits Busselton Jon has also organised a group called the Suicide Prevention Action Network (SPAN), made up of key non-profits, where their combined voices lobby the government and mental health commission with solutions to gaps in the system. "We've got very limited resources down here at the moment. Everyone knows that the hospitals are struggling and when COVID kicks in they're going to struggle more," he said. "Suicide is a community problem, and we need a community solution." He says that part of the solution lies in funding early intervention services. "Entities like LAMP in Busselton are doing fantastic work, and they're all non-profit, but they're all struggling for money. "They can do amazing things. If we could put some more money into it, it would make a massive difference. Related: A new mental health hospital for Busselton He says that early factors such as drug and alcohol use, financial problems and homelessness are also important to address. "People aren't always mentally unwell when they attempt to end their lives. There are all sorts of reasons. "We just have to provide more options for people." Jon says schools are also a key area where changes can be made to help prevent suicide. "Children as young as 10 and 11 are taking their lives, so we need to start getting to them younger. We just need to put more time in the curriculum on this," he said. "So we all need to come together, and educate our children, educate us adults. "Every single person has a part to play in suicide prevention, whether its keeping ourselves safe, or keeping someone next to us safe, or someone you love safe, or a stranger." "We can all go out and do safe talk training and just do our part. Because it can affect anyone. "I think the tide is slowly turning in the way we deal with it. "We're talking about it now. Beautiful." If this story has raised concerns for you, talk to someone at Lifeline on 13 11 14, or Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636. Roses in the Ocean peer care connect warmline (not for crisis): 1800 777 337.

Jon Eddy awarded Busselton Community Citizen of the Year for bringing suicide prevention support to Busselton. Brianna Melville