news, local-news,

The recent spread of COVID-19 in the South West has led to the Dunsborough Arts Festival and Sculpture by the Bay events to be cancelled. The events were originally postponed, however organisers made the announcement on Thursday confirming they would not go ahead. Usually held over the March long weekend, Dunsborough Progress Association chair Jacquie Happ said the decision was not made easily. "During the pandemic we have been incredibly lucky to have been able to hold our festival over the last two years, slipping in before the first wave in 2020 and between the phases of COVID-19 in 2021," she said. "Running a community event like this requires a lot of planning, and with the risks increasing each day, we decided that we needed to plan safe. "Being on the long weekend, there were too many ways that the event might cause COVID-19 spread, and being responsible for that was just too much." The festival is run by volunteers and in 2020 celebrated its 20th anniversary with fireworkds sponsored by Dianne Laurance. The festival utilises the skills and services of local performers, artists and businesses, and provides opportunities for food vendors and an art market day. Young people are encouraged to enter the Dunsborough X Factor or perform as part of local dance troupes. People of all ages enjoy circus, drumming and belly dancing workshops and over the course of the weekend, and more than 18,000 people descend on the town's foreshore - with a highlight being the Sunday night Welcome to Country by Josh Whiteland, concert and fireworks display. The Sculpture by the Bay exhibition has been a feature of the Dunsborough Arts Festival for the past 13 years, displaying impressive works from artists based near and far and drawing crowds of more than 10,000 over the long weekend. Long-term committee member and South West Artist Vicky Small said the committee understood the decision to cancel the exhibition was immensely disappointing for artists, sponsors, volunteers and supporters. "Our popular free-to-the-public community event has been growing year on year but this year we needed to take a safe and responsible approach as we navigate our way through the pandemic," she said. "Through the generosity of the Christian Fletcher Gallery, as an alternative they will be hosting a month-long exhibition 4 March - 24 April inviting artists whose works were going to be featured as part of our Small Sculpture Prize Award." Ms Happ said they look forward to hosting the festival in 2023 and hoped everyone kept their spirits up and safe. Both organisers expressed thanks to, and acknowledgement of, their loyal sponsors and the participating artists and performers. For information on the small sculpture exhibition visit www.christianfletcher.com.au and for information on Dunsborough Progress Association visit dunsboroughprogress.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/d1e19a2a-8e47-48bf-98f9-bfa7f7ddf82d.jpeg/r8_67_3017_1767_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Risk of COVID-19 spread leads to cancellation of Dunsborough Arts Festival