news, local-news,

Busselton resembled a deserted ghost town this week, leaving businesses to question whether the customer dry spell was due to the start of school or dummy-spits over the vaccine mandate. Owner of More Cafe Jasveer Srav said sales this week were down 50 per cent. "If it stays like that, we can't manage," he said. Around town, other cafes are also struggling to make sales in the deadly-quiet city centre. While some cafe owners predict the yearly drop off in sales was due to students heading back to school this week, Mr Srav suspects it has more to do with the new proof of vaccination requirement. On Monday, the state government mandated that all hospitality venues, bottleshops, gyms and various other venues must require proof of vaccination from customers, with the exception of those ordering take-away food. Mr Srav said he usually expected a 20-30 per cent drop in sales during the back-to-school period, but this week has been uncommonly hard. Having to now close the cafe from 2pm, Mr Srav has also been forced to cut down staff, keeping only one on front-service. Mr Srav says he is also frustrated with having to turn away customers who become disruptive when asked to wear a mask or show vaccination proof, some of which took out their annoyance in negative reviews online. Hummingbird cafe manager Anya Li is less certain on the reason behind the lack of business this week. "I'm not sure if it's because people who don't have vaccinations aren't willing to come out, or if it's because school just started and they're a bit busy this week." She said that while her staff were confident to turn away customers who wouldn't abide by restrictions, not everyone had taken it well. "Some people get really annoyed with staff. Some of the girls said some people were really rude," she said. "Some people make a scene when you ask them to put a mask on to show the certificate. "If they don't show their proof of vaccination, we ask them to go outside, and maybe make take away for them, but they aren't supposed to hang around here. "The girls have to be firm, they are doing a really good job." Anya said the new mandate has made her staff's workload more demanding, with checking vaccinations an added job amid a chronic staff shortage. "When they come up to order, we chase them down to their table to check everyone's certificate. It's a lot of walking and running on top of what we already do." While other businesses deal with some negative responses by customers, Stephanie Reynolds from the Sugar Chef Patisserie said most people have been understanding about the new mandate. "You get the odd few that are not happy about it, but we just have to follow the rules regardless of whether you agree or disagree," she said. "We find out if they're going to be dine in or take away first, and if they're dine in, we have been asking for proof. "Things often quieten down while kids are going back to school so it's hard to work out if it's put people off or whether its just people getting back into the school routine." Ms Reynolds found that information provided by the government has been unclear, particularly around what rules apply to people dining outside. "We're still trying to iron out the details. I don't think they've been clear," she said. "Some times people don't realise that the whole table needs to show proof. Sometimes only one person will have it but the rest won't. "For our younger staff, it's awkward and confronting. When you're 16 , telling an older person that they can't stay, it is a little bit confronting.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/e707d0d8-a8bf-45be-85aa-6868ec79eee5.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cafes deal with a business drop-off as kids go back to school and the proof of vaccination mandate sinks in. Brianna Melville