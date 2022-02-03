news, local-news,

More than 30 staff and residents of Capecare in Busselton took advantage of a visit by Pharmacy 777 last week to have their COVID-19 booster shots. Capecare was one stop out of several nearby aged care facilities which are being visited by the pharmacists. Pharmacist Scott Braddock said providing the vaccines straight to residents made it less stressful for them and took pressure off the pharmacy. "Last year was the first year we were allowed to vaccinate outside of the pharmacy and this is the first time we've provided vaccinations on other premises," he said. "I brought a portable fridge along to Capecare to make it easy and hopefully we can do more of it," he said. Capecare chief executive Joanne Penman said the free service provided by Pharmacy 777 Busselton was greatly appreciated. "Staff and residents were keen to use this service as it was convenient for staff and more comfortable for residents to not have to travel outside of our property for an appointment. "It shows great community spirit and we are very thankful for this kind offer," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/68d9c554-4293-4897-bac4-328abba6ed79.jpg/r0_1012_3024_2721_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Capecare residents and staff were boosted against COVID-19 with a visit by Pharmacy 777