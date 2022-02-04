news, local-news,

Jetstar confirmed this week that flights between Melbourne and Busselton will be launched on April 6, after the original 2020 start date was postponed multiple times. Despite no certainty from the state government over when borders will reopen, the new flights are planned to take off from Melbourne to Busselton in time for this Easter holidays. "We look forward to launching flights into Busselton when border restrictions ease," a Jetstar spokesperson said. The flights are set to provide more than 1,100 weekly seats on the route with three return flights per week, arriving and departing directly from the Busselton-Margaret River Airport. Hospitality and tourism businesses around Busselton have weighed in on the update, with many unwilling keep faith after the flightpath was postponed so many times. Paul Szczypior from All Sea Charters said if restrictions are eased and the flights go ahead, it will complement the whale watching season, which starts to pick up around mid-May. "It will be a good thing for business," he said. Read More: Melbourne Airport runway plan takes off - Busselton ... Mr Szczypior has taken the flights announcement with a grain of salt, considering that people could be hesitant to travel even if restrictions are eased. "We'll just see what happens," he said. Carmel Clark from Busselton Beach Resort said when she heard of the postponed date, her first thought was of whether borders will be open by then. "It's wonderful after two and a half years they're saying they'll do it again, but I don't know if they think the borders are opening, because we haven't heard anything." "I think it's great, if it's happening." "It's right at the start of school holidays and right before Easter, so a lot of people would be wanting to come over this way." Related: Busselton Margaret River Airport hosts community open day to ... "I think generally there would be a pick up, because its such a great direct link from Melbourne straight through to here would be a bonus because they can go to so many places." "We've been waiting for it and hoping it would start, and the same vice versa, there's a lot of people here who want to go over there too."

Jetstar has confirmed a new date for flights beginning between Busselton and Melbourne, but the community has taken the announcement with a grain of salt. Brianna Melville