The Geographe Outrigger Juniors travelled to Bunbury on February 5 for the inaugural Mini Monkey Relay. Eighty five juniors ranging in ages nine to 19 years from Busselton, Bunbury, Rockingham, Yunderup and Fremantle all took part in this fun filled paddling event. The day kicked off with Va'a single canoe mini marathon races. Results for Geographe Outriggers: The relay followed with laps dedicated to each age division. New friendships were made as clubs combined to create teams. Each team completed laps of 2kms each with quick seat changeovers in the shallows. With a focus on participation and development, all Juniors had an amazing day with plenty of paddling, smiles and spills. Geographe Outriggers are hosting the next Junior event, the Great Adventure Race, here in Busselton on Saturday February 19. Keep an eye out for capsizing canoes, jetty jumpers and swimmers inside the box jetty, all part of this amazing race. Good luck to our Senior paddlers this Saturday February 12 as they compete in the Seniors Monkey 20km Relay held in Bunbury.

Geographe Outrigger junior team enjoy inaugural relay event