news, local-news,

According to Busselton 29-year-old Luther Frost-Barnes, the key to training for the Busselton Jetty Swim is "swimming, swimming and more swimming". Mr Frost-Barnes has had the event on his bucket list for some time now and after being successful at snow skiing, diving, indoor rock climbing he thought it was time to give it a go. The thrill seeker has cerebral palsy and doesn't get much use out of his legs. So when he is in the water, he feels in control and "weightless". Cerebral palsy is a group of movement disorders which ranges in severity and can impact coordination, cause stiff and weak muscles and tremors. While all these extreme activities can make his mother Lorraine Frost nervous, she said once he sets his mind on something, that was it. "His motto is 'never give up' and I have confidence that he will achieve his goal," she said. Mr Frost-Barnes began his training six months ago by doing 100 laps in the pool about five days a week. His trainers Anna Foley and Sandra Walker have been helping him with his technique and fitness. About a month ago Mr Frost-Barnes upped his training game and started doing an ocean swim once a week. Mr Frost-Barnes mainley uses his arms when swimming and has a full face mask so he is streamlined and doesn't have to move his head to breathe. Last week, he achieved a 1.7km swim which is the distance of the mile swim category that Mr Frost-Barnes will compete in on Sunday. "Afterwards my arms felt like they were going to fall off," he said. The hardest part about the training was dealing with the waves and Mr Frost-Barnes is hoping for calm waters on February 13. But his love of the water and feeling he gets when he swims keeps Mr Frost-Barnes going. In the week leading up to the event, Mr Frost-Barnes has been tapering off the training and focusing more on his diet. The event has three different categories, solo and teams, one mile-swim to shore and jetty kids swim. Around 3,860 swimmers will be taking part in what has become an iconic event for Busselton.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/3210962d-1c65-44e2-8e7d-59b9ac668300.JPG/r0_772_5307_3770_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg