Dunsborough clinches 6th Tennis title

The Dunsborough Tennis Club has held onto the title of Whittaker Cup Champions after a comprehensive win against Busselton in the 6th series of the annual event. Dunsborough were dominant in the second round played at their home hard courts, posting a 19 sets to 5 result. Dunsborough's Patrick Mulhern, Greg Banfield, Colin Mott, John Tuckett, Jim Davies and Brian Walker won all their matches, while Yves Deroche, Andrew O'Neil, Cliff Silke and Doug Hutchison were Busselton's best players. The result was far closer in Round 1 on Busselton's grass courts, but Dunsborough still prevailed 13 sets to 11. The competition is always very even on the grass in Busselton, but Busselton are yet to win a round on the hard courts in Dunsborough. Whittaker Cup was established in 2016 and is played in memory of the late David Whittaker who made a significant contribution to both Clubs. Dunsborough now leads the head-to-head 4-2.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/d8627582-6c5a-4657-b392-d2996cbfb0d1.jpg/r0_473_1545_1346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg