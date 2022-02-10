news, local-news,

Thanks to the partnership between Shorewater Marine Pty Ltd and the Busselton Jetty Swim has seen eight mooring blocks for the event on February 13. Shorewater Marine is a commercial diving, marine construction and marine asset maintenance business based at Geographe Bay Marina. The team from Shorewater Marine jumped on board to support Busselton Jetty Swim in 2022 with the generous offer to physically locate and inspect each of the eight mooring blocks for the jetty swim. As part of Shorewater Marine's help it has provided maintenance of all mooring blocks and installed new floats and line. In addition, they are providing a barge on event day for use by surf lifesavers and the photography team. Shorewater Marine operations manager Hayden Hill said the business saw great value in supporting the iconic, homegrown event. "The event has provided years of enjoyment and achievement for so many swimmers and if Shorewater Marine Pty Ltd can assist in ensuring the safety and longevity of the event, we are very happy get behind it," he said. The team of divers have been working feverishly over the last two weeks to set up the swim course moorings in the lead up to the 12/13 February event weekend.

Geographe based Shorewater Marine help out Busselton Jetty Swim 2022