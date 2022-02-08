news, local-news,

A burnt-down pedestrian bridge in Meelup park has been restored by generous volunteers at Dunsborough Mens Shed and Meelup regional park. The teams of volunteers bound together to fix the well-used bridge on the Meelup Track after it was destroyed during the recent bushfire. Meelup Regional Park volunteer Bob Jarvis explained the small but vital bridge was located 3 km down a 'very rough track'. Related: Dunsborough area bushfire downgraded | Photos, Video Volunteers Bob Jarvis and Ian Clifton had to dismantle the remaining parts of the destroyed bridge to wheel-barrow them up the track for repairs. The burnt remains included the metal support beams (girders), one surviving log and a few other parts of the structure. Laurie Brooker and David Monotti from the Dunsborough Mens Shed rebuilt the bridge under the direction of shed supervisor, Murray Mills. Related: Dunsborough Men's Shed open day The repairs includied replacing the spanning timbers, cleaning up the girders and cutting new boards to size, which were bolted to the frame. The bridge was assembled in the shed and the parts were numbered and inspected by Mr Jarvis, before it was disassembled for transport. Volunteers then hauled the pieces back down the trail and reassembled the bridge on-site.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/60bede9b-f223-40c9-b287-5d628304ba53.jpeg/r0_92_240_228_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

