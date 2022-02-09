news, local-news,

The City of Busselton council unanimously agreed to oppose the state government's proposed Planning for Tourism and Guidelines at its meeting on Wednesday. The WA government released its draft position statement in December, proposing changes for how short-term rental accommodation will be managed in the state. The council opposed the draft policy, because it would "undermine" the City's current regulations for short-term rental accommodation. Under the proposed policy, unhosted, short-term rental accommodation, 'Holiday Homes', would be exempt from requiring development approval if the home is not let (rented out) for more than 60 days per year. Unhosted accommodation means the manager of the property does not live at that property. City of Busselton officers explained in a report that an exemption for any timeframe of use means that many important matters would not be assessed, such as the number of occupants, the capacity of on-site effluent systems, the availability of car parking, adverse impact from surrounding land uses and potential risks such as bushfires. According to the report, this could result in an unknown number of occupants and vehicles at a property that may not have adequate septic capacity and could be exposed to bushfire risk. They argue this could adversely impact on occupants and neighbours if multiple properties are exempted, particularly because Busselton accounts for a large proportion of all holiday homes in the state. To support the changes, the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries is investigating the implementation of a new state-wide registration system. Under the proposed registration system, providers of short-term rental accommodation within Western Australia would be required to register their property to operate and advertise, including on online booking platforms. Owners would receive a unique registration number, which would need to be advertised alongside the short-term rental. City of Busselton council officers argued that the proposal does not provide detail on how the state-wide registration scheme for short-term rentals will be developed. Local government minister John Carey said developing a registration system for more than 130 local government would be a complex process. "Which is why we need to make sure we take the time to get it right and thoroughly investigate how it would work," he said. "While significant work is still required to understand how such a registration system would operate, it would help ensure owners are compliant with regulations." The WA government's proposal followed the 2019 parliamentary inquiry 'Levelling the Playing Field - Managing the impact of the rapid increase of Short-Term Rentals in Western Australia'. Under the policy, a hosted property could also be exempt from development approval if it does not accommodate more than four people in a maximum of two bedrooms. The position statement says 'This form of short-term rental accommodation is considered low-scale because the host resides on site, can manage any issues with guests and the tourism/commercial use of the property is incidental to the permanent residential use.' It provides updated definitions on the use of houses, units and apartments for short-term rental accommodation, and seeks comment on whether providers of unhosted and hosted accommodation should be exempt from requiring development approval in certain circumstances. READ MORE: WA planning minister Rita Saffioti said the government's initiatives would better manage the sector and provide greater certainty to the tourism industry. "We also want to ensure consistency across different local governments and help support them to better regulate and govern short-term accommodation providers within their area," she said. Any premises used for more than the designated amount of days will be considered used for holidays and will require development approval, unless the local government chooses to extend this exemption via a change to its local planning scheme. Airbnb's Head of Public Policy for Australia and New Zealand Derek Nolan said the proposals would make family holidays in WA more expensive and cost jobs. "These proposals are among the most restrictive in the nation, and will make Western Australians who share their homes worse off, make family holidays more expensive, and cost jobs," he said. "At a time when WA is looking to keep tourism strong within the state, this would encourage visitors to head interstate and potentially internationally. "Hosts across WA will be rightly concerned about their livelihoods and the fact that these new rules allow councils to suddenly and unilaterally introduce extremely heavy restrictions on a whim. "A 60 night cap on short-term letting would be incredibly damaging not only to the livelihoods of thousands of everyday Western Australians, but also to the countless businesses and jobs that rely on the guests they bring." The draft policy paper is open for consultation until March 6, 2022. To have your say on the new planning policy visit https://consultation.dplh.wa.gov.au

