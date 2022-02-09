news, local-news,

Dads in Busselton say a non-profit group is bringing joy to their families and helping them connect with each other and their kids. The Fathering Project was founded in WA in 2013 and is now a national project that supports fathers to be the best dads they can be for their kids, creating a lot of fun along the way. The project came to Busselton three years ago, with dads groups now established at Vasse Primary School, West Busselton Primary and Georgiana Molloy Anglican School. It also has a group in Bunbury, at South Bunbury Primary School, and in Margaret River, with the Margaret River Independent School group. The Fathering Project holds various events to get dads and kids together, with activities such as mountain bike riding, hiking, sailing, barbecues and their famous school camps creating a buzz with the kids. The project also does events for 'dads-only', giving dads the chance to connect with like-minded people, and talk about the experience of being a dad. Brian Blanchard from the Vasse Primary School Fathering Project said that the end of year camp usually attracted about 200 people and was the project's most popular event. "We go spotlighting with torches looking for things, we have movies, we cook them food, 7 Eleven sponsored some donuts that we took down for all the kids, they love it," he said. Mr Blanchard said that when The Fathering Project representatives first approached the school, more than 100 dads showed up on the first night. "Mums network well together, they'll go to school for the drop off, they talk, they just do it easier than men do," he said. "This sort of thing breaks that mould and gets people out talking to each other. Every time the kids hear something's on, it becomes the buzz of the school." Mr Blanchard said there was a strong need for dads to have a social group in Busselton, with many not able to spend much time socialising. When The Fathering Project representatives first approached Vasse Primary, more than 100 dads showed up on the first night. "Down this way you get a lot of expats, you get a lot of people doing FIFO. So they don't have the time to network and meet guys as easily as if you'd been born and bred in the area," he said. "It's just a really good avenue for new dads to the area." The events feel like effortless fun, but the activities are specific to the engagement style and needs of father-figures, backed by scientific studies. The Fathering Project was founded by Professor Bruce Robinson, who observed a significant link between children who had a strong, supportive father figure and children with positive mental and physical health. Working closely with more than 300 schools, the organisation also conducts research to create educational materials on the problems of child self-abuse, suicide, and substance abuse. These resources include a Fathering Channel, with videos giving tips and inspiration to build the relationship with your children, and a database of Dads Groups around the country. "I think anything to do with dads helping each other and doing things with their kids is great," Mr Blanchard said. The Fathering Project in Busselton has applied for the City's You Choose funding, to raise the money for a trailer to transport equipment to events. The You Choose program allows ratepayers to vote for where they would like the City's community funding to be allocated. "When you look at the activities we do, a lot of the time we need stuff to be there for cooking barbecues, to carry play equipment, to be able to wash with hot water and have refrigeration," Mr Blanchard said. With more and more schools expected to come on board, dad groups from multiple schools are hoped be able to take advantage of the trailer, as well as use it for sponsorships. "We can brand it to people who want to sponsor us, and long term we do want to get sponsorship and donations for the project." You can vote in the program online at yoursay.busselton.wa.gov.au Voting closes 5pm on February 17, 2022.

