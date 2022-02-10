news, local-news,

Geographe Bay farmers will be able to improve their grazing management by signing up for a new program run by the Geographe Bay Catchment management group. Now in its fourth year, the Grazing Matcher program provides farmers with evidence-based principles, to build knowledge and confidence to improve productivity on their farms. The program includes hands-on exercises and group discussions to help farmers make better decisions under changing seasonal conditions. Farmers of all levels of experience can sign up, from third generation sheep and dairy farmers to young families who have purchased 100 acres and are wondering where to start. They will begin the course by working on an adapted rotational grazing plan for their property, which dairy farmers have used for decades and is now showing significant benefits for beef and sheep. Thirty farms benefited from the program last year, with improved productivity and profits for farmers. Duncan Anderson from Donnybrook has seen the benefits firsthand. "Within eight weeks we were seeing paddocks recovering much better, with more green grass available when the sheep were ready to go back into the first paddock," said Mr Anderson. "Dad and I couldn't believe the difference it made. We are total converts." Felicity Bradshaw and her partner Dave Carter farm along the Carbunup River. They say that every farmer, particularly those newer to grazing, should do the course. "We are trying new practices that we've been thinking about for years but didn't have the confidence or opportunity to put in place," said Felicity. "It's changed the way we will farm into the future. "It's just amazing value for all the expertise you get to access." That expertise includes Jeisane Accioly who facilitates the course, with knowledge in grazing management and animal production. Dan Parnell, from Agsure Consulting will also share his skills to help farmers maximise production while farming sustainably. The program is a joint initiative of Western Beef Association and South West Catchments Council, and is supported by Meat & Livestock Australia's Profitable Grazing Systems program. Three places are available for the 2022 program in the Geographe Bay Catchment, which begins in April. Interested farmers can contact GeoCatch on 9781 0111 or email geocatch@dwer.wa.gov.au

