news, local-news,

Swimmers were up bright and early on Sunday morning to take part in the annual Busselton Jetty Swim, in its 27th year running. The day and the competition were quick to heat up, as thousands of swimmers lined up on the shore to have their go at swimming part or all of the 3.6 km around the jetty in open water. While some swam the whole way solo, others opted to relay in teams or do the one mile, starting at the deep end of the jetty. Swimmers entered the water in groups according to their competition category, which was distinguished by their coloured caps. Kyle Lee was the quickest for men, coming in at 38 minutes and 59 seconds, while Jaime Bowler made the quickest time for women, making it back to shore in just 44 minutes and 48 seconds. Overall, more than 2500 swimmers came out to have a go at the event, with all swimmers over 16 signing in and showing proof of vaccination before the event kicked off. Thousands of family members and supporters gathered on the shore and jetty to watch their loved ones, with 'participation for everyone' a key message shared by event organisers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/178687ce-c36b-49fa-a795-0bcf50c01257.jpg/r10_502_4022_2769_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg