A new memorial on Glenmore farm is a nod to the past, remembering the woman who ran the farm from as young as 14. Amy Isabella Beers' legacy has been immortalised by the sculpture, with the family motto 'Invictus Maneo' meaning 'I remain unvanquished,' reflecting her resilient spirit. Member for South West Region Barry House is a descendant of the family who once owned the farm, and came to see the sculpture unveiled. Glenmore farm north of Wyadup Road became entwined with the House family in the 1900s, when it was bought by Charles House. It was then passed to his son Aubrey and his wife, Amy, who moved in together in 1915 with 11 chickens and 25 shillings. Read more: A trip back in time: Story of the Busselton sundial They cleared land and farmed cattle, sheep, pigs, chickens and turkeys at Christmas, while also running a dairy and a nine hole golf course. The family would provide Devonshire teas for guests staying at Yallingup's historic guest house on Caves House. Aubrey and Amy House had four children, Edward, Florence, Isabella (little Amy) and James. Aubrey died unexpectedly from septicaemia in 1935, leaving Amy widowed with teenage children. Little Amy had to leave school at 14 to help her mum on the farm. Amy's reputation became legend. She ran the farm, installed fencing, milked cows, ran the piggery and played competitive golf, rain, hail or shine. Related: Busselton Family History Society celebrates family history month "The reason so few recognize opportunity is because it is disguised as hard work," was her favourite expression. Amy stayed at Glenmore until her marriage to William (Bill) Beers in 1937. Amy and Bill's grandson Ian Bell later established the Glenmore vineyard and winery. Local sculptor Kevin Singer was commissioned to create the memorial to Ian's grandmother, featuring a steel sculpture of the family crest. An exhibition of more than 30 steel sculptures, 'A Complete Fabrication', will also be held at the winery between February 26 to March 7.

