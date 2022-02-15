news, local-news,

Last week the City of Busselton voted to oppose a state government holiday home policy over concerns about parking, sewerage and bushfire risks. The WA government proposed the new set of rules in December, and since then, councils, industry groups and organisations like Airbnb have spoken out to support or oppose them. The policy that has two main parts to it. The first is a rule that all unhosted holiday rentals in WA that are leased for fewer than 60 days a year will not need development approval from the council. Secondly, the state is proposing a state-wide registration system for unhosted holiday homes, that owners must register with before they can even advertise their home on platforms such as Airbnb. Read more: WA government release Draft Position Statement - Busselton ... The proposal is aimed to improve housing affordability in WA and provide greater certainty to the tourism industry. The Australian Hotels Association has shown support for the proposal, commending tougher regulations on holiday homes. "A state-wide system means finally addressing the issues with unregulated short stay accommodation such as housing affordability, community amenity and fairness in the industry," WA chief executive Bradley Woods said. "Without a registration scheme, local and state governments don't know the true number of short stay properties on the market, how many nights they are rented for each year, the track record of hosts or the impact they have on the local communities in which they operate." Meanwhile, services such as Airbnb have slammed the policy, with concerns the new rules are too restrictive on holiday homes. Instead, the company says there should be no cap on the days that unhosted accommodation can operate without a development approval. "WA risks losing local travellers to other states with less restrictive rules and a more affordable range of accommodation," country manager Susan Wheeldon said. Related: The City of Busselton expected to formally oppose the state ... "These proposals will make Western Australians who share their homes worse off, make family holidays more expensive and cost jobs. That's why we're proposing sensible, balanced rules that allow everyone in WA to share in the benefits of tourism." Meanwhile, Busselton and some other tourist towns are in a unique position, where the proposed policy could loosen some regulations on holiday homes rather than restrict them. For this reason, the City of Busselton council unanimously voted to not support the policy at its last meeting. Director of Planning Paul Needham explained that in Busselton all holiday home owners must already register with the City and have a development approval. Mr Needham explained feedback showed the Busselton community wanted tightened regulation. Related: Holiday homes disrupt neighbours - Busselton-Dunsborough ... "The proposed reform would fundamentally undermine the development approval process, and mean that issues like amenity or bushfire safety could, in many cases, not be considered at all," he said. Mr Needham also said that the proposed reform would probably lead to more holiday homes in Busselton at peak times, which could increase competition with local hotels. The AHA said that while it supported a state-wide registration system, it agreed that local councils should be allowed the autonomy to implement "additional restrictions" into their approval processes. Among the new rules, the proposal also provides updated definitions on the use of houses, units and apartments for short-term rental accommodation. The state government released the first draft position statement, 'Planning for Tourism and Guidelines' on December 6, and it remains open for consultation until March 6. To have your say on the new planning policy visit https://consultation.dplh.wa.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-S2kBkURjWY7PhPtZJcQ5Zm/044ab722-1160-4e12-8501-9d405ca44a2c.jpg/r15_0_596_328_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The City of Busselton has chosen not to support a state proposal that could loosen regulations on holiday homes. Brianna Melville