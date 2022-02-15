news, local-news,

A Black Soldier Fly farm has been planned for the South West. The pilot project by South West Biotech would demonstrate the impact on food and organic waste provided by a simple and innovative solution which is solar powered, modular, scalable and transportable. In a statement,South West Biotech said around the world similar farms were being established to process waste into animal feed, fertiliser, oil, bio-diesel and other commercial products with enormous economic and environmental benefits. "Our solution is a sustainable example of a circular economy recovering high value resources from food and organic waste," the statement read. The project, which has been submitted for City of Busselton funding through the 'You Choose' project, is expected to be a world leading project and would engage the community. To vote go to yoursay.busselton.wa.gov.au by February 17 and select the project Waste Not Want Not.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ewKecN3B2xfqFkVUeHG7R7/4cf14091-653c-4a89-98ea-92325bf9e49a.jpg/r0_11_619_361_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Black Soldier Fly farm pilot planned for South West