It is all systems go at the Busselton Golf Course for the 19th Gail Kearney Memorial Busselton Hospice Golf Day on March 25. Committee members said there was still time for teams to register for the event which raises money for the Busselton Hospice Inc. Busselton Hospice Care Inc relies solely on donations and the golf day is their biggest fundraiser of the year. Newly appointed Hospice chief executive officer Dr Claire Langdon said the organisation was highly valued because it was run by the community for the community. "The organisation is a grass roots one and this event is grass roots," she said. The golf day will be played as an ambrose event in teams of four at $500 per team. READ MORE: 2019 memorial golf day | Photos Committee member Glen Paterson said it was a very social day with two teams assigned to one hole. "We have one business that puts two teams in each year and they treat as their annual grudge match," he said. The registration fee goes straight towards the total fundraising effort and Mr Paterson said the event could not be done without the valuable donations it received. He said they get donations for food, trophies and the golf course is donated for the day as well. The event has been so successful that the committee has only tweaked things over the last decade. Over the last 18 years, the event has raised more than $530,000 for the hospice. The pandemic of course provided a minor hiccup in 2020 with the event postponed until September. However, that went ahead without a hitch and people then returned six months later for the 2021 event. The committee has asked that everyone participating on the day to have a mask and proof of vaccination on hand. Because the Busselton Golf Course is a licensed venue, it falls under the state government's COVID-19 mandate. For more information about the event email Mick at BSNHospicegolfday@gmail.com.

