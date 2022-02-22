news, local-news,

The Men's veterans and novice championships were finalised at the Dunsborough Bowling Club last weekend. Two tennis players who thought the grass may be greener on the other side of the court were both the champion and runner-up for the novice event. Terry Hodges beat Sandy Waters by shots only with both winning two games and on six points. The men's veterans semi-final between Butch Sharpe and Toby McCarthy was a marathon event played over 26 ends for one of the players to reach 17 shots. It was a battle royale in the heat of the day with Sharpe running out the winner. He took no time off to recuperate and went straight out to play in the final against Rob Prentice who had the luxury of sitting in the shade whilst Sharpe finished his semi-final. Prentice is no stranger to finals having participated in many over the last four years and is a clever and knowledgeable player. Whilst Sharpe put down many magnificent bowls Prentice was able to use his experience and outplay his opponent. The score card shows Prentice winning 21-9 but it did not show the mettle and determination played by Sharpe nor the number of ends that Prentice had to utilise all his skill to take three or four holding shots away from his challenger. It was a very entertaining match that showed skill by both bowlers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/29b1d7e9-7072-483f-9626-cc344237915e.JPG/r0_209_894_714_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg