Busselton is the only Western Australian location named in the annual Wotif Aussie Town of the Year Awards, for being a top travel destination. Held by travel site Wotif, the awards recognises the top 10 Australian towns to visit, based on affordability, quality, and traveller reviews. Launceston in Tasmania came in at number one, with multiple towns in Victoria and New South Wales also making the top 10. With 2022 set to be the year Australians reclaim their travel freedom, Wotif also commissioned research showing that 10.9 million Aussies are shaping their 2022 holidays at home. The research found that 88 per cent of Australians planning to travel want to stay local in the coming year, with 39% believing that Australia offers better fresh local food and wine than overseas. About 70% of Western Australians plan to travel within WA in 2022, while 58% plan to travel interstate when possible.

