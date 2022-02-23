news, local-news,

While Sculpture By The Bay has been called off over COVID-19 concerns, the 'Small Sculptures' will still go ahead at Christian Fletcher Gallery in Dunsborough. Usually held on the March long weekend, Sculpture By the Bay and Dunsborough Arts Festival were called off earlier this month, with the spread of COVID-19 in the South West leading to concern the event would be a 'super spreader.' Christian Fletcher Gallery has been hosting the Small Sculptures since 2019, and decided to continue the tradition despite the cancellation of the surrounding festival. Thirty-one of the original 52 artists will be exhibiting their sculptures during an extended exhibiting time over the Easter school holidays, from Saturday, March 5 to Monday, April 25. The exhibition will be curated with Christian's photography complementing the sculptures, and will feature three hanging sculptures for the first time. Read more: After 14 years, ArtGeo in Busselton is closing its doors to make ... A key supporter of the Sculpture By The Bay, Christian Fletcher Gallery also donates the prize for the People's Choice Small Sculptures and the Environmental Message Award for Large Sculptures. The 20 per cent commission for any sold sculptures will be donated to Sculptures By The Bay.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/8cb969e1-30c5-4177-9a43-d9a1474f068f.jpg/r0_758_3024_2467_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The Small Sculptures of Sculpture By The Bay will still go ahead in Dunsborough