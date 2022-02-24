news, local-news,

Busselton's much-loved secondhand market Sellathon is set to be held at Signal Park on the city's foreshore on Saturday, March 12. Locals are gearing up for the event, decluttering their houses of items that no longer spark joy. Shoppers can hunt for bargains and unique treasures as a fun way to mingle with the community and start re-using. The theme of the market is re-use and reduce waste to landfill, so only bring secondhand goods such as books, furniture, toys, kitchenware, tools, sporting goods and other household items. Don't forget to BYO your re-usable shopping bags and coffee cup. Food vendors include a sausage sizzle hosted by the Vasse Lions Club. There will also be free, hands-on children's activities, school displays and much more. It's free to join as a seller. Simply register your stall online here. Alternatively, a paper registration form is available from the City Administration Building at 2 Southern Drive, Busselton. Sellers will be admitted at 7am, and buyers from 8am - 12pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/72916a3f-3d23-4385-92cc-cbd67047e74d.JPG/r282_588_3838_2597_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Declutter your house of items that no longer spark joy, to make some cash at this year's Sellathon in Signal Park.