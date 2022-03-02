news, property, property, real estate view, house of the week, buy home, for sale

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. 4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR Live the beachside lifestyle with this Geographe Bay home. Enjoy stunning sunsets, beach walkways, nature reserves and estuary vistas. The home is modern and stylish with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, manicured gardens, a front verandah and a rear entertaining area. The formal kitchen, family room and dining area are linked to the formal lounge. Polished jarrah floorboards lead to a decadent master suite with spacious his and hers robes and a large ensuite with a separate toilet. Barn doors divide the guest area from the second lounge. There are three large bedrooms with built-in robes and a big bathroom with a double showerhead and a second toilet. Outside there is side access via an automatic gate, a full aggregate driveway leading to the double garage, a caravan/boat shed with connecting internal door, lush lawns, manicured reticulated gardens, an outdoor beach shower and a loveseat to watch the birds from under the gorgeous Peppy trees. Solar-powered so there will be minimal electricity bills and with other notable extras including Rheem solar hot water service, integrated reverse-cycle airconditioning and a Swann security system. Enjoy your sunsets in style from this beachside home or lock and leave. Positioned in a prime pocket of Wonnerup, this dreamy modern home has plenty of amenities close by including the Port Geographe Marina for boating enthusiasts, restaurants, four-wheel driving and beach finishing spots. Don't miss out on this one.

