news, local-news,

An intense and highly entertaining game of bowls was played at the Dunsborough Bowling club last Sunday when the ladies singles championship took place. Maureen Hines and Helen Reynolds are both seasoned players and have won several championships between them but neither has won the club ladies singles title. Hines led the charge early and had doubled Reynolds score after ten ends but Reynolds went into second gear and won the next six ends pegging away at her opponents lead. Then it was game on and a different ball game. Both players knuckled down and scores were even over the ensuing ends with leads changing hands as often as the ends changed. After a concentrated 28 ends the score was 23 all with just two shots short for each player. Then an end was played that showed how tired both bowlers were becoming with the closest bowl to the jack was a good two meters away.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/9f94b150-16aa-4407-b82b-125448bab18f.JPG/r0_167_889_669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg