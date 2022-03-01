While I understand how frustrated pro-choice, COVID vaccine-free people must be here in WA, I see no point in their little peaceful protest in Busselton on Monday. The vaccine mandate conditions were put in place by the state government, not our council. So the protest was surely more to do with being 'anti-vaccination' proponents than being outraged by their restricted freedoms. WA people have not had nearly as restricted lives during the last two years as almost anywhere else in the world, and certainly far less COVID related deaths. Those people refusing to be vaccinated and complaining most bitterly regarding the vaccine mandates may be inconvenienced at present, but certainly not so inconvenienced as those who have died from COVID and their families and friends. The "respectful rally" held in Busselton last week represented a small minority of the residents who live within the boundaries of the City of Busselton. The remainder of us go about our business, realising that mandates are in place to protect all. In any case, it will not matter as apparently COVID is only a mild flu, or a global conspiracy - depending which keyboard warriors you believe. So I am unsure why the state government bothered doing any modelling as COVID seems to pose no threats to anyone. I for one am glad that I am vaccinated, and will continue to wear a mask and observe the rules when directed to do so. If this makes me a sheep, I can live with that. There have now been a number of electrocutions of the local magpie colony which is, at the current rate, going to lead to annihilation. We have now buried something like six dead magpies in our garden. Last week we buried another one and, since then, I believe there has been an additional one. Each electrocution is accompanied by a loud bang and on one occasion the area lost power. Perhaps it's time Western Power put some form of protection on this pole to prevent this happening? There is no denying the last few years have been extremely challenging for many people in business. If you are feeling like your well has run dry, you are not alone. The Australian economy is dominated by a whopping 98 percent of small to medium businesses. While many businesses across Australia have reported "doing well" financially over the last few years, many have suffered significant blows due to border closures, restrictions, lack of staff, mandates, and the list goes on. Research conducted by Small Business Mental Health (SBMH, 2020) indicates small to medium business owners experience higher levels of mental ill-health, with one in three having a diagnosis in the last 12 months of either anxiety, depression, or stress. Locally, there appears to be a sentiment of exhaustion and business burnout. In business, burnout may be experienced by a feeling of exhaustion, lack of interest in daily business and life activities. Being a woman in business who has experienced burnout more times than I care to admit, I know a thing or two about the red flags listed above. Right now, I'm tired, I need to constantly check-in and ask myself "What do I need most right now?" and draw on my PRESS PAUSE boundaries in business model to keep burnout at bay.

