As part of GeoCatch's Rivercare project, 15 farmers will undertake stock-exclusion fencing and revegetation along waterways on their properties in 2022. Local father and daughter team, Ian and Nikki Slee, have signed up for their fourth continuous year of stream restoration on their beef farm in Hithergreen. They have witnessed firsthand the benefits of restoring the landscape. "We got involved in the GeoCatch program with the mindset to improve the health of our wetlands and waterways, and in turn to create a better environment for our cattle," said Nikki. "Fencing off areas has allowed continued habitat for native species, and the regeneration of the wetlands has helped to slow down the water run off which helps nutrients stay on our farm. "Cattle benefit from shade and shelter, and it sure is nice seeing a patch of green in the middle of summer." GeoCatch Project Officer, Jenelle Schult, said farmers were keen to be involved in projects that look after our rivers, streams and creeks to help to stop nutrients entering the Bay. "This year our participating farmers will plant over 5000 seedlings across 10 hectares of mostly cleared land, and install 15 kilometres of stock proof fencing," she said. "Our farmers put a lot of hard work into these projects, and they're proud to be doing something positive for the local environment." This project is part of Royalties for Region's Healthy Estuaries WA and Revitalising Geographe Waterways programs. These State Government initiatives aim to support the long-term health of our south-west estuaries. To join fellow farmers doing their part to protect our local waterways, please contact GeoCatch on 9781 0111.

Geographe farmers join Rivercare project to restore waterways