The March long weekend will look very different to previously planned after WA Premier Mark McGowan announced new restrictions to take effect on Thursday, March 3. Mr McGowan tightened public health and social restrictions including re-introducing the 2sqm rule and 150-patron capacity limit for fitness venues, hospitality, entertainment venues, nightclubs, and galleries and museums, with seated service only. The announcement has resulted in the cancellation of the South West Craft Beer Festival which was due to happen on March 5 at Signal Park. Busselton's Shelter Brewing Co general manager Paul Maley said he was gutted when he heard the news. "All the communication prior to Monday had been what to do if they enforced the 4sqm rule," he said. READ MORE: WA to tighten restriction, 1140 new cases While he said he was glad the 4sqm rule wasn't imposed on cafes and small restaurants, the 150-person limit for larger venues such as Shelter was never discussed. "We have seen the 4sqm rule applied at the stadium and casino so with those two combined we think it is unfair and illogical," Mr Maley said. "It was a very blunt instrument that was used without thinking about complexities of venues such as Shelter, of which there are about seven or eight in the South West." Shelter Brewing Co has 1200sqm of public space which Mr Maley said didn't include the kitchen, back areas and brewery. "We are not about running venues that are unsafe, we want to minimise risk to our customers and staff but we think we can do that and maintain more than 150 customers," he said. Mr Maley said hundreds of hours had been taken off their staff roster for the weekend and coming weeks. Mr McGowan said while restrictions were tightened, they didn't go as far as the government had originally thought it would need to. "This is simply because of our world leading vaccination rate," he said. "The measures that will take effect from Thursday are focused on decreasing the number of people that mix in high-risk venues to minimise the surge in cases and hospitalisations." Premier McGowan said he was hopeful the changes would only need to be enforced for a month. "It's a shame staff that are feeling these changes," Mr Maley said. READ MORE: Hospitality staff abused after push-back from COVID-19 requirements Mr Maley said he had already spoken to local accommodation providers who said their bookings were still high for the long weekend. But he suspected people might avoid going out because of the new restrictions. "We are encouraging people to come during our non-peak hours, so have an early dinner or get takeaway," Mr Maley said. For more information on public health and social measures, go to www.wa.gov.au

