3 BED | 2 BATH This comfortable 3x2 home is set high on the Witcher scarp above Busselton with distant coastal views right through to Cape Naturaliste. Currently, the farm is operating on organic principles and is suitable for stock. A dam, six well-pastured paddocks and a small sea container studio are all set on a country back road. Outbuildings include a workshop and storage shed, several rainwater tanks that service the homestead and property. The pool was used for growing crustaceans. The current owners have managed the pastures using organic, regenerative principles to sequester soil carbon and improve biodiversity and microbiology. Pigs have been used to eliminate onion grass which once dominated the heavier soils on the western side of the property turning those paddocks into productive pasture. Multispecies cover crops have been drilled in with a no-till seeder and those crops have been rotationally grazed with sheep and goats using electro net fencing. Those ruminants were then followed with chickens in a chicken caravan to help break the parasite cycle. This resulted in no worming chemicals being required for the sheep and goats allowing the dung beetles to thrive. Cool season crops have included annual ryegrass, crimson clover, Buster radish, Eliza serradella medic, 'Puna II' chicory, cereal rye, Alpha 1 lucerne, popany vetch and Ecotain environmental plantain. Warm season plantings have included sorghum x sudan grass, sunflowers, Puna II chicory, mung beans, buster radish, Alpha 1 lucerne and cowpeas. Hay bombing has been used to improve cover on the ground and further increase organic matter in the soil. Close to the bush with privacy and seclusion, this farm offers many lifestyle options.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/768b3d28-1252-439b-a940-ee58926a205b.jpg/r15_0_5449_3070_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg