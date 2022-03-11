news, local-news,

St John is calling for more volunteer ambulance officers in the South West, amid country cases reaching new highs. More than 760 St John volunteers are based in South West, but the service reported that volunteer-only country ambulance cases have risen by 6.9 per cent in the past two financial years. South West Ambulance Officer Nathan Ramage has volunteered with St John for six years, and said the experience was like no other. "It's a front row seat to life at it's rawest," he said. "It's a lot of fun. People will be able to get a lot more out of it than what they think." Mr Ramage first joined the ambulance service after a work colleague asked him to come to a St Johns meeting. "I thought I'd go down, and see how it goes," Mr Ramage said. "I didn't think it was something I'd be able to do, but after meeting the team and getting around it, I was pretty keen to get involved." Six years on, Mr Ramage is still going with St Johns, and said he'd encourage anyone from any walk of life to get involved. He said one of the best parts about volunteering was working with a team of incredible volunteers. "We're like a family," he said. "They're the sort of people, you can tell them you love them." "Volunteering at St John WA has been so fulfilling, and is always something I'll make time for." St John volunteers are trained with tools and tactics to support residents in the case of an emergency. In WA, St John has 160 locations across regional Western Australia, including 120 sub centres that are full volunteer-run locations. There are more than 30 sub centres with a mix of volunteer ambulance officers and paramedics working side-by-side. Residents can register to become a St John Ambulance volunteer at: https://stjohnwa.com.au/changelives/volunteer

St John WA calls for more ambulance volunteers in the South West amid rising country cases Brianna Melville