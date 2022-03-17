news, local-news,

It's not easy to advertise, but the work that Margie and Ellie do in the South West is important for everyone to know about. Margie Coyne and Ellie Haas work for government-funded service Knowmore, offering free legal help to survivors of child sexual abuse. Based in Perth, the duo spend much of their time travelling around WA, to spread the word about the free service and talk to people about their options. A large part of their job involves helping people find out whether they are eligible for compensation payments under the National Redress Scheme, which was set up in 2018, following the Royal Commission into Institutional Child Sexual Abuse. Under the scheme, survivors can receive up to $150,000 in compensation, and a direct apology from the responsible institution. According to the website, the scheme's purpose is "to recognise and acknowledge the impact of institutional child sexual abuse". "People need to know that there are free services out there that can give legal options which are highly specialised and given in a trauma-informed way, that allows them a safe, confidential space where they can tell their stories, or save their options," Ms Coyne said. "At any time, they can ask for an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander worker, or support worker to be part of the meeting. You can have a friend or family member there to support you." Knowmore has now expanded its services to include people who experienced child sexual abuse in non institutional settings, and who aren't eligible for the Redress Scheme. The best way to get support is to call Knowmore on 1800 605 762, or go to the Knowmore website at knowmore.org.au.

