A Yallingup surfer who helped to rescue a man from a shark in Dunsborough two years ago has been awarded a bravery medal by the Governor General. Alex Oliver was with a group of other surfers at Bunker Bay, surfing 100 metres offshore when when one of them spotted the dorsal fin of a 5 metre Great White shark close by. The alert was raised and the majority of the surfers paddled towards the shore, but the shark lunged at the nearest surfer, Phil Mummert, biting into his surfboard and lower leg. With bleeding and with serious injuries, Mr Mummer was tipped into the water. The shark circled and attacked again, but Mr Mummert was able to shove half of his broken surfboard into the shark's open mouth. The shark continued to circle with the injured Mr Mummert fending it off. Mr Oliver turned his board around and paddled towards the injured surfer, arriving at the scene where the shark was laying on the sea bed directly in front of Mr Mummert. Mr Oliver got Mr Mummert's attention, slid back and pulled him onto the front of the board, then continued to paddle towards the shore. Despite the shark still worryingly close by, two other surfers also made their way to Mr Oliver and helped him get Mr Mummert to shore. The rescue helicopter arrived and took Mr Mummert to Bunbury hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Mr Oliver's medal is one of 38 Australian Bravery Decorations announced by Governor-General David Hurley.

A Yallingup surfer has been awarded for bravery, after saving a man from a great white shark