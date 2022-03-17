news, local-news,

The company which has mined sand and gravel from a plot of land in Kaloorup for the past five years, has applied to add on another 10 hectares of land to be mined. Construction company Leeuwin Civil has submitted its application to mine at the site on Jindong-Treeton Road, with the plan now open for public comment on the City of Busselton website. The City approved a previous application for the plot of land for five years in 2016, which has now expired. On the site, 9.2 ha have already been mined and rehabilitated, while 2 ha are still being mined by the company. The new application proposes that Leeuwin Civil can continue to mine the remaining 10.3 ha previously approved land which has not yet been mined, and extract at an additional 10.6 ha at the north of the property. If approved, the new development application will add a mining footprint of 20.9 ha. The management plan describes the area as "completely degraded", with previous land clearing and livestock grazing leaving it "completely absent of mid and understorey plant species". Submissions for the development plan will close on April 13.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/ac17149d-7ffc-4880-aeec-68ad2af2401d.PNG/r0_15_963_559_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg